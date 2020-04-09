Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday reported a total of 162 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of infections in the state rising to 1297. Till Wednesday, the state reported 72 deaths due to the disease. Notably, this state is the worst-affected from Coronavirus in India. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

“Out of the 162 new cases, 143 have been reported from Mumbai,” a health official told news agency PTI. Also Read - Dharavi Reports 2 More COVID-19+ Cases; Total Infections in Maharashtra Soar to 1,018

The other cities where people have tested positive are: Kalyan-Dombivli-four, Pune and Aurangabad-three each, Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai-two each, and Yavatmal, Thane city, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Sindhudurg- one each, he said. Also Read - Two More Positive Cases From Asia's Largest Slum Dharavi. Why is This Worrying?

Meanwhile, the total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached up to 5,734 on Thursday. As per Health Ministry data, of the total number, 5,095 are active cases, 166 are dead, one has migrated, while 472 people have been discharged after recovery.