Patna: Bihar can witness a gradual increase in COVID cases, said officials as 30 fresh cases were detected in Madhubani district after the administration carried out Covid testing drives at the railway station and bus stand yesterday. As per the officials, 30 passengers arriving from Delhi aboard the Swatantrata Senani express train tested positive for the virus.

A number of passengers also de-boarded at other districts of the state such as Chapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Sakri. The super fast Swatantrata Senani express runs between New Delhi and Jay Nagar in Madhubani district.

"There were 152 passengers who came on the Swatantrata Senani express on Monday. All of them underwent Covid-19 test and 30 of them were detected positive in Rapid Antigen Test," said Sunil Kumar Jha, civil surgeon of Madhubani district.