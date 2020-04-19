New Delhi: With 1,324 fresh COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, the total tally of confirmed infections and the toll have reached 16,116, and 519 respectively. Also Read - COVID-19: MHA Issues Clarification, Says Allowing Non-essential Items May Impact Lockdown

Of these 13,295 are active cases of COVID-19, 2,301 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 519 people succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 3,651, followed by Delhi which reported 1,893 cases and Gujarat which has reported 1,604 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Goa, on the other hand, announced that it has successfully managed to flatten the curve with all those who had tested positive for Coronavirus in the state have now been cured. Not only that, no fresh cases have been reported after April 3.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the Standard Operating System (SoP) for the movement of stranded labourers within the state/union territory, saying “There shall be no movement of labour outside the state/UT from where they are currently located.”

Issuing fresh guidelines, the MHA said that migrant workers, currently residing in relief camps in states and UTs, should be registered with the concerned local authorities and their skill mapping be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a post that he wrote on his LinkedIn profile on the COVID-19 lockdown, where he shared a few thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped it would interest youngsters and professionals.

“As the world battles COVID-19, India’s energetic and innovative youth can show the way in ensuring healthier and prosperous future. Shared a few thoughts on @LinkedIn which would interest youngsters and professionals,” PM Modi said in a tweet.