New Delhi: The number of Coronavirus cases in India is nearing 4 lakh. With each passing day, the number is going up. The cumulative data that Centre publishes every day is sourced from the state governments. But those might not be daily data, as it may appear. Recently, there has been a huge jump in numbers, explaining which the officials said Maharashtra and Delhi have reconciled data from previous days

Here are the states which have been accused of suppressing figures.

Telangana: Telangana was the only state which was not revealing the testing numbers. It has now started publishing the data. The state has tested only 45,911 samples so far.

Uttar Pradesh: The state doesn’t upload daily data for the public to its government site.

J&K: This state too doesn’t upload date on its site.

Delhi, Assam, Jharkhand: According to reports, these state governments also don’t put out detailed figures.

Initially, West Bengal, Delhi have been accused of underreporting cases. Around 200 death cases in Chennai went missing from state records. The Centre too initially published district-wise data. But now the state governments are also not making those data public.