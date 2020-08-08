New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday has rapped 13 districts falling in eight states and Union Territories which have mortality rate higher than the national average. The district administrations have been asked to address the issues of low testing and delays in test results. They have been asked to ensure timely hospitalisation as there were reports from areas that patients were dying within 48 hours of being admitted to health facilities. Also Read - Noted Tamil Professor And Theatre Director Pitambarlal Rajani Dies of COVID-19 at 80 in Tamil Nadu

The districts are

1. Kamrup Metro (Assam)

2. Patna (Bihar)

3. Ranchi (jharkhand)

4. Alappuzha (Kerala)

5. Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

6. Ganjam (Odisha)

7. Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

8. North 24 Parganas (West bengal)

9. Hooghly (West Bengal)

10. Howrah (West Bengal)

11. Kolkata (West Bengal)

12. Maldah (West Bengal)

“These districts account for nearly nine per cent of India’s active cases and about 14 per cent of COVID-19 deaths. They also report low tests per million and high confirmation percentage. A surge has been observed in daily new cases in four districts –Kamrup Metro in Assam; Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; and Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha in Kerala,” the health ministry said.

The ministry, on Saturday, said India’s recovery rate rose to 68.32 per cent and fatality rate steadily declined to 2.04 per cent.