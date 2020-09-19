New Delhi: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said that community spread of COVID-19 has started, as large number of people are contracting the virus. Also Read - India's COVID Tally Surpasses 53 Lakh-mark, Deaths Stand at 85,619; 5 Worst-hit States Report High Level of Recoveries | Key Points

Jain also asserted that the Central government or the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) can only comment on the same (community spread of coronavirus in Delhi).

"When people in such large numbers are getting infected in Delhi and other parts of the country, it should've been admitted that there is community spread… but only ICMR or Central govt can comment on this," the AAP leader stated, adding that the doubling rate in the city is about 40 days.

#WATCH: "When people in such large numbers are getting infected in Delhi and other parts of the country, it should've been admitted that there is community spread… but only ICMR or Central govt can comment on this," says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/XSqIDYww9c — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

At present, Delhi has a total of 2,34,701 confirmed cases, out of which, 1,98,103 patients have recovered, till September 18. There are 31,721 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The Case Fatality Rate is 2.08 per cent, recovery rate 84.41 per cent, and tests per million are 1,24,715 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry has claimed that India has overtaken the US and become the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries.

“The country has reported the highest number of recoveries with 42,08,431 COVID-19 patients having recovered from the disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to nearly 80 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.61 per cent”, the ministry said.

On the other hand, India’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 53,08,014 with 93,337 cases reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 85,619 with 1,247 more people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours.