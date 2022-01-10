Chandigarh: In an effort to boost vaccination of adolescents amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Monday directed all government and private schools in the union territory to inform all their students– between the age group of 15 years to 18 years– about the available option of COVID inoculation. In a notification issued to all principals of secondary and senior secondary schools, the Director of School Education, district education officers, and Director of Public Relations, the administration said it will take appropriate action in case of noncompliance.Also Read - Nepal To Make 'Vaccination Cards' Mendatory For Entry Into Public Places Amid Surge In COVID Cases

The Chandigarh Administration has notified COVID-19 as a dangerous epidemic disease. The UT government has arranged special vaccination camps for adolescents in schools in close coordination with the Education Department of the UT.

The vaccination for adolescents between the age group of 15 years and below 18 years began from January 3 onwards.

“It has been observed that in some of the schools many of the students were not informed by the school authorities about the vaccination camps and the vaccination was quite low. This has resulted in wastage of precious resources of the Health Department especially during the ongoing crisis. Though the COVID vaccination is voluntary but it is our duty to inform each and ever/ eligible child about the available option of COVID vaccination,” said the notification.

In view of above, the administrion directed principals of all schools in UT to inform all the students in the age group of 15 years to 18 years about the available option of COVID vaccination. “In case noncompliance of these directions, appropriate action will be taken against them under provisions of The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” added the notofication.