New Delhi: The Chandigarh Administration has extended the weekend Corona curfew in the district from Saturday (29th May) 5 am till 5 am 31st May (Monday). The Chandigarh administration earlier had extended the weekend curfew restrictions by one more week till May 25. The Union Territory administration said it was extending the weekend curfew so that gains made by the plateauing number of cases due to the lockdown is not lost. Also Read - Take Care of Children Orphaned Due to COVID: SC Directs States To Provide Immediate Relief

“Following extensive discussions in various forums and with medical experts, it was decided that the restrictions already imposed under corona curfew should remain in force for another week, that is up to 5 am on May 25, so that gains of plateauing of caseload due to lockdown is not lost,” an official said according to the decision taken in a COVID-19 review meeting here. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: COVID-19 Curbs To Continue, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray; Issues Directives

Earlier on Monday last week, the Chandigarh administration had decided to extend night and weekend curfew restrictions by one more week beginning May 11 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Also Read - ‘Restrictions Needed’: Home Ministry Asks States, UTs to Extend COVID Containment Measures Till June 30

However, the cases have been coming down in the city during the past few days. The night curfew in the city is in place from 6 pm till 5 am on weekdays. The weekend curfew starts at 5 am on Saturday and continues till 5 am on Monday.

To check the spread of COVID-19 infection, the UT administration here had first imposed a night curfew. Later, weekend curfew/lockdown was also imposed, which was then extended by a week-long curfew that has now again been extended.

During the meeting, Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh to meet the representatives of various traders, market and industry associations to solicit their views and suggestions regarding relief that could be provided to them due to the loss suffered due to the shutdown.

“Since there were complaints against private hospitals over-charging COVID patients, the administrator directed the Health Department should again notify the approved rates for COVID treatment. It will be given in the media and also published prominently on the notice boards of the concerned hospital,” the statement said.