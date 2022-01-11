Raipur: In view of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday issued a directive allowing officers and employees of the secretariat and directorate offices to work from home. Earlier on Monday, the state government had ordered that these offices will function with one-third of Class III and IV employees, while the general public will be prohibited from entering the secretariat.Also Read - Omicron: Chhattisgarh Orders Imposition of Night Curfew In Raipur; Restaurants, Hotels To Operate Till 11 PM
The General Administration Department (GAD) of Chhattisgarh, in a fresh circular issued today, to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and head of the departments (HoDs) stated that in-charge secretaries and HoDs of the secretariat and directorate offices can work from home in view of the spread of the infection.
Key points of the order
- Employees who have not been deployed on duty as per rosters can also execute their official work from their residence.
- Personnel facing COVID-19-related problems can also work from home.
- Officers and secretaries have been asked not to leave the headquarters and remain in contact with their superiors over phone.
- If necessary, officers can be called to their respective workplaces.
As on Monday, the caseload was 10,27,433, including 13,619 deaths and 9,94,592 recoveries, leaving the state with 19,222 active infections.
(With PTI inputs)