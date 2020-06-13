New Delhi: With the number of reported cases increasing every day, India has already become the fourth worst COVId-19-hit country. A ray of hope in the grim picture was that India’s fatality rate was controlled. But on Saturday, India’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 9,000-mark with a record daily increase making it the world’s ninth-worst hit nation in terms of fatalities. Also Read - Coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar: 35 People Test Positive, Total Tally Zooms to 865

The tally of confirmed cases also saw the biggest one-day jump of over 12,000 and reached 3.11 lakh, as per the latest numbers announced by states and union territories. Also Read - Kejriwal Tweets Video Appeal, Urges Doctors to Register on This Number For Free Health Advice to People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the state ministers and officials on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the CMs on June 16 and 17. Union home minister Amit Shah will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and LG to discuss the bed crisis in the capital city. Also Read - Unlock News: First Prove You Are Not COVID-Affected, Mumbai Maids Tell Households

According to reports, while the present measures will continue, PM Modi wants a change in the strategy.

1. Need to plan city-wise. The worsening situation in the metro cities won’t be left in the hand of the state governments alone. The Centre will undertake emergency planning in consultation with the states to improve the situation. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune, Indore, Kolkata are the source of most of the cases.

2. Augment testing, increase the number of beds and services required to handle the cases.

3. Out of the total cases, two-thirds are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities.

4. To be prepared in view of the beginning of the monsoon season.

5. Identify success stories and spread those.

More than 1.6 lakh people have already recovered, leaving close to 1.5 lakh active cases in the country.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, reported 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths, including 69 from Mumbai, taking the state’s overall case count to over 1.04 lakh and the toll to 3,830. Mumbai city alone has reported 56,831 cases and 2,113 fatalities so far.

Gujarat reported 517 new cases and 33 more deaths, taking its case count to 23,079 and fatalities to 1,449. Of this, 344 new cases and 26 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the district’s own tally to 16,306 cases and 1,165 fatalities.

In Surat, the country’s biggest diamond cutting and polishing hub, at least eight diamond units have been partially closed after some workers tested positive.

In Uttar Pradesh, over 500 new cases emerged while 20 more died, taking its overall tally to over 13,000 and the death toll to 385. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the fight against COVID-19 “war against an invisible enemy” and asked officials to ensure proper arrangements in hospitals to treat patients.

In West Bengal, a senior official said the state government will set up 200 ‘safe homes’ to provide temporary shelter to the large number of migrant workers returning to the state to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu reported nearly 2,000 new cases to take its tally to 42,687, which includes more than 30,000 from Chennai itself. The state government announced the appointment of 2,000 more nurses in state-run hospitals in Chennai and nearby districts.

New cases were also reported from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, among other states and UTs.

In Assam, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 50,000 random tests would be conducted in Guwahati city following the recent spike in COVID-19 positive cases.

The Union Health Ministry also came out with a revised treatment protocol to deal with the deadly infection, allowing the use of antiviral drug Remdesivir in moderate cases and Hydroxychloroquine in patients during the early course of the disease.

(With Agency Inputs)