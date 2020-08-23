New Delhi: After achieving and maintaining what can be termed as a plateau in COVID numbers, Delhi on Saturday registered 1,412 new cases in the highest one-day increase since July 18. Also Read - No Lockdown But Still Remarkable Improvement, Centre Will Ask States to Follow Delhi COVID-19 Model

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi has also risen from 539 on August 1 to 591 on August 21.

Officials, however, have denied linking the two, saying the increase in the number of case is a minor one, while the increase in the number of containment zones owes to smaller areas being contained now.

According to data, the number of containment zones had decreased to 496 in the national capital on August 2 and had witnessed a marginal increase to 499 on August 4.

The following days, the number declined to 481 and 466. On August 12, the number of containment zones went past 500.

In July, the number of such areas was more than 700 in Delhi, but it gradually declined in August owing to the government allowing the “red” zones to be denotified 14 days after the discharge of the last confirmed case, instead of the earlier norm of 28 days.

At present, the maximum of 137 active containment zones is in Southwest district, followed by West (63), South (55) and North (50).

All the other districts have less than 50 active containment zones with New Delhi and Northwest districts having 17 such areas each.

The total number of active containment zones in the national capital is 466 while 125 zones are in the process of scaling down towards decontainment.

Officials said the containment zone plan is now more specific and with smaller zones being contained, people are also not feeling inconvenienced.