New Delhi: In an effort to enhance the collective fight against the COVID-19, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that a control room will be set up in the Parliament for coordination between MPs and state assemblies.

He also said that control rooms should be set up in state assemblies for better coordination between states in helping stranded labourers, students during lockdown.

The development comes at a time when the coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 18,000 mark.

Earlier in the day, a housekeeper working with the Lok Sabha secretariat was tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to hospital. The man has not attended office for the last few days. He had symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problems and was found to be COVID-19 positive.

The coronavirus came to limelight after the Lok Sabha Secretariat resumed work from Monday after it was shut in the March last week in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.