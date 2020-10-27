New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that Covid-19 cases increased in several states during the festive season. Also Read - COVID-19 Puts Pause on Highly Revered Himachal Deity's Winter Sojourn

Speaking at a briefing on the Covid-19 situation in India, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "During the festive season, cases have increased in Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi."

He said 78 per cent of the total active Covid-19 cases in the country are in ten states and Union Territories (UTs).

58 per cent of the new deaths reported in the last 24 hours were in five states and UTs – Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, the Health Ministry said.

However, the Health Ministry said there has been a continuous decline in average daily new Covid deaths for the last five weeks.

“India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate has declined from 1.77 per cent on September 1 to 1.50 per cent as of this date,” Rajesh Bhushan added.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 recovery rate has increased from 76.94 per cent on September 1 to 90.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

It said the recovery rate is now at 90.62 per cent in the country and is constantly increasing which is a good sign.

“It took us 57 days to register a recovery of 10 lakhs from one lakh. However, the latest 10 lakh recoveries have been achieved in 13 days which is a satisfactory sign,” Rajesh Bhushan further said.

“Even countries of much greater economic capability, per capita income and good health system can succumb to a huge second peak is a lesson for all of us. We are very fortunate that our trend is in the opposite direction,” said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

“Looking for a super-spreading event in the case of an individual positive case is an important area of our work. Super-spreading events happen when we are together not only in very large numbers but also in medium numbers. So, super-spreading event must be avoided,” Dr VK Paul added.