New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are on the rise worldwide, the Central government on Thursday decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries, sources at the government said. Sources further added that the country has also approved supply of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Total 55 countries approved to get HCQ medicine out of which 21 countries to get it on a commercial basis and others on a grant that is in very small quantities," sources said.

As per updates, the MEA's 24 hour COVID19 control room has received 18,000 emails from across the world, 5000 phone calls and 2000 public grievances. Moreover, the country has repatriated 35000 foreign nationals from 38 countries in India.

Sources added that the Central government is is procuring coronavirus testing kits from South Korea and China. The country is also looking at procuring medical equipment from Germany, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Japan and France to fight COVID-19.

According to an earlier update, the country is fast-tracking procedures to supply hydroxychloroquine to the UAE after a request from the country’s government.

India’s Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said there is a huge demand for the anti-malarial drug from many countries and India is considering it on a case to case basis.

Showing humanitarian gesture, India on Wednesday gifted life-saving drugs, including Hydroxychloroquine tablets, to Mauritius and Seychelles to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has infected 2 million people worldwide.