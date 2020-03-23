New Delhi: Amid lockdown in the national capital in the wake of the increasing coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people to stay at home and said the government will tighten the restrictions on public movement from Tuesday.

“I appeal to people to adhere to the norms of the lockdown in Delhi which has been imposed to contain coronavirus pandemic. We will tighten the restriction on public movement from Tuesday. I request people to stay home,” Kejriwal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the government will increase DTC bus services by 50 percent from Tuesday to ensure those involved in essential services don’t face problems.

“I have been informed that many employees of hospitals, Delhi Jal Board, Electricity Board and other essential services department faced difficulty in reaching offices due to less number of DTC buses. From Tuesday, 50 per cent of DTC fleet will remain operational,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government passed a Rs 65,000-crore budget for the 2020-21 financial year in the Assembly with allocating Rs 50 crore to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital.

As the national capital is under lockdown till March 31, few vehicles and people were seen on the roads on Monday as many stayed indoors on the first day of the lockdown.

Conducting thorough checks, Delhi Police advised people to return to their homes. However, doctors, patients going to hospitals, media personnel and those involved in essential services were allowed to go.

In the lockdown, most of the shops were closed, but dairies, grocery shops, chemists, petrol pumps, ATMs remained open for people. However, metro, autos, taxis and cab aggregators suspended their services.