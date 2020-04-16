New Delhi: Despite repeated reminders and pleas by the government, some people in home quarantine are still found roaming outside, thereby violating social distancing norms. To strictly ensure that people stay at their homes, the Delhi government will soon start asking them to send their selfies through a mobile application. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: 72 South Delhi Families Under Quarantine as Pizza Delivery Boy Tests Positive

According to a government official, all district magistrates have been directed to ask the people in home quarantine to download the designated app in their mobile phones, a step aimed at tracking their movement. Also Read - Delhi Government Announces Use of Plasma Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Patients, Here is All You Need to Know About This Method

The move has been taken after it was observed that some people, who have been put under home quarantine by the government, were not following the rules.

“If the district administration has a doubt about the movement of a home-quarantined person, he or she will be asked to take a selfie at home and send it to the control room through the app,” an official told PTI.

Another official reiterated the same and said that all DMs have been asked to adopt the technology in their respective districts to track the movement of home-quarantined people.

“We have received directions from the government. The mobile application will be used in those areas which have been declared containment zones by the district administration. The trial run of the app has started,” he said.

According to police, 250 FIRs were registered till April 6 against those found violating the home-quarantine guidelines.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,578 in the national capital with 17 fresh cases and two deaths reported in 24 hours, according to Delhi government authorities. The death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 32 in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)