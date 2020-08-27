Coronavirus in Delhi: The national capital on Thursday recorded 1840 fresh cases which is highest single-day spike in August. With this, the total tally has gone up to 1.67 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 4,369. Also Read - Coronavirus Hits Great Andamanese Tribe, 4 Infected, Undergoing Treatment in Port Blair

As per updates from the health department, over 22 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. Notably, this is the third successive single-day spike this month.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date. The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 13,208 from 12,520 the previous day.

In the wake of these developments, the number of COVID-19 containment zones, which currently stands at 716, is likely to increase if further relaxations are given under ‘Unlock 4’.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday had said that aggressive testing and isolation will remain his government’s strategy to fight the disease.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi has gone up from 539 on August 1 to 716 on August 27.

Delhi has seen a fluctuation in the number of coronavirus cases since August 1. On August 1, the number of daily cases reported was 1,118 while for the next three days, the number of infections reported in a day stayed below the 1,000-mark.