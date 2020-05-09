New Delhi: Allaying fears in the wake of speculations that India will go through the peak of the coronavirus cases in June and July, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that both India’s fatality rate and the recovery rate are good indicators. Our fatality rate continues to be around 3.3 per cent and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9 per cent. These are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days,” he said. Also Read - Who is Paying For Migrants? Delhi, Bihar at Loggerheads, Maharashtra Says Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu Not Willing to Take Workers Back

Fatality Rate: It is the proportion of deaths compared to the total number of people getting diagnosed with the disease.

Recovery Rate: The proportion of recovery compared to the total number of people affected.

Doubling Rate: The number of days the virus is taking to infect the double number. The higher this goes, the better as this implies that the virus is taking longer to infect more people.

“We do not anticipate a worst-case scenario in our country like many other developed countries but we still have are prepared the whole country to face the worst,” said Mr Vardhan in Delhi while interacting with Health Ministers and senior officials of northeast states on the current COVID-19 situation via video conferencing.

“We have dedicated 843 hospitals exclusively for COVID-19 patients treatment, which has about 1,65,991 beds in it for the same. Across the country, there are 1, 991 dedicated COVID-19 health centres which have 1, 35, 643 beds. These beds include isolation as well as ICU beds,” he added.

“There are 7, 645 quarantine centres across the country. We have distributed 69 lakhs N-95 masks have been to various state governments. A total of 32.76 lakhs PPEs have been distributed to state governments by the centre. We started from one testing lab in Pune and now we have over 453 labs in the country,” he said.

“Yesterday evening we evaluated the data from various states and found that only 0.38 per cent of the patients were on the ventilators. 1.88 per cent requiring oxygen support and 2.21 per cent were on ICU beds,” he added.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 39,834, while 17,846 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

“Thus, around 29.91 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

The total number of cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

A total 95 deaths were reported since Friday morning, of which 37 in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, nine in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and two from Delhi and one each from Punjab and Haryana.

(With Agency Inputs)