New Delhi: Exhorting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his timely decision to impose the lockdown, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said PM Modi is not in two minds about the way forward and he knows what is needed to done and when.

"I will not go into any particular incident but let me make it clear that the Prime Minister has spoken about people facing hardship when they are away from home. He has advised them to stay wherever you are. That is the real point," the minister said when he was asked about the recent row over the UP government"s decision to send buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back students stuck there.

The comment coincides with the Centre's new order prohibiting the movement of stranded labourers with the state/union territory. "If a group of migrants want to return to their places of work within the state where they are presently located, they should be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work," the MHA said in the guideline.

Without naming any leader, Javadekar said that unlike leaders in some other countries who are “confused” between the choices of the shutdown and letting economic activities pick up, PM Modi is not in two minds. “He gave the call of lockdown at the right time and is now partially allowing economic activity while the lockdown continues. With such a (huge) population we have managed well if this continues we will get more relief,” Javadekar said.

From tomorrow onwards, several activities will be resumed across the country. If India continues to manage the coronavirus crisis well, there will be more relaxations, the minister hinted. “You cannot have lockdown permanently,” Javadekar said.

(With PTI Inputs)