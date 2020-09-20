New Delhi: A total of five states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for more than 60 per cent active cases in India, a health ministry said on Sunday. Also Read - Loneliness Has Doubled Among Older Adults Amid Pandemic: Study

These states also account for 52 per cent of the new cases and 60 per cent of the new recoveries. Notably, India recorded 94,916 fresh cases of coronavirus while the recoveries have surged to 43,03,043, taking the cumulative national recovery rate to 79.68 per cent.

Of the five states, Maharashtra continued to top the chart with more than 20,000 (22.16 per cent) of the new cases. Both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka accounted for more than 8,000 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra also accounted for 23,000 recoveries in a single day, while both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh accounted for over 10,000 single-day recoveries.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to chair a meeting with chief ministers of seven worst-hit states next week to review the situation.

A total of 1,133 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 86,752, the ministry said, adding that 425 or 37 per cent of the fatalities reported on Saturday were from Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka (114) and Uttar Pradesh (84).

