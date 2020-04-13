New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are on the rise in the country, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that free testing for COVID-19 should be available only for the poor. The top court asked the Centre to decide who else should get the benefit from the test. Also Read - Coronavirus: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against PM-Cares Fund, Calls it 'Misconceived'

Last week, the court had said that free tests for COVID-19 should be available to all, but this week, it changed its decision after private laboratories said they would not be able to do it. Also Read - Supreme Court's Order on Free COVID-19 Tests Got Health And Business Experts Worrying, Know Why

Passing a new order, the apex court said that free testing for COVID-19 will be available to people who are eligible under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana as already implemented by the Centre. The free testing should also be available to people belonging to economically weaker sections of the society as notified by the Centre, the court said.

While hearing the matter, the Supreme Court said the Centre and the Ministry of Health can decide whether which other categories of the weaker sections should be eligible for the free test. The judges said that the Centre should take the decision in a week time and inform the court.

On April 8, the apex court had said that private labs should conduct coronavirus tests free of cost. As per updates, private labs are charge Rs.4,500 for screening and confirmation tests for COVID-19.

Issuing an interim order, the top court had said that the Centre should immediately issue directions for carrying out free COVID-19 tests in NABL accredited Labs or any agencies approved by the World Health Organisation(WHO) or the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR). It took note of the Centre’s submission that government laboratories are conducting these tests free of cost.

The top court bench also observed that doctors and medical staff are the most vulnerable to fall prey to the virus, while protecting others from it.