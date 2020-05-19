New Delhi: With 4,970 fresh infections, India’s tally of confirmed cases climbed to 1,01, 139 on Tuesday. A total of 134 fatalities were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, following which the the death toll due to the infection touched 3,163. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 58,802 while 39,173 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, said the Health Ministry, adding that the recovery rate improved to 38.73 per cent. Also Read - 'Need Substantive Improvements on COVID-19,' Says Trump Threatening to Permanently Halt WHO Funding

Of the total 134 deaths reported since Monday morning, 51 were in Maharashtra, 35 in Gujarat, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Delhi, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Madhya Pradesh, three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Bihar and Telangana. Also Read - Can Tobacco Leaves Cure COVID-19?

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit with highest number of confirmed cases in the country. The state’s tally of confirmed cases has reached 35,058, followed by Tamil Nadu at 11,760, Gujarat at 11,745, Delhi at 10,054, Rajasthan at 5,507, Madhya Pradesh at 5,236 and Uttar Pradesh at 4,605. Also Read - 'Delhiites Not Allowed', Says Noida, Hours After UP Govt Permits Entry From National Capital

Here are the top developments

MHA issued revised Standard Operating Protocol on the movement of stranded workers by trains. It asked states to share requirement for trains with Ministry of Railways and make suitable arrangements for sending/receiving people.

55 police personnel of Maharashtra police have tested positive for COVID-19, in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the police force in the state is now 1328, said Maharashtra Police

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to stay disciplined while going out. “Some economic activities are starting from today. It is our great responsibility to follow complete discipline and keep coronavirus under control by using masks, hand sanitisers and following social distancing. I pray to God that may you and your family remain healthy. If we live with discipline, God will protect us”, said Kejriwal.

A retired professor of Ayurveda department of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) died of Corona infection at super-specialty wing of the BHU hospital.

Delhi Transport Corporation resumed bus services in the national capital. A bus driver said, “Sanitisation of buses is being done at the start/finish points. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time”.

122 new COVID19 positive cases, 1 death reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 5629, said Rajasthan Health Department