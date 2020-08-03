New Delhi: Marking the highest single-day rise of coronavirus cases in the world on Monday, India enrolled over 50,000 patients for the fifth consecutive day, and some of these patients included the country’s top political leaders. Also Read - Unlock 3 in Mumbai: Malls to Open From August 5, No Odd-even Rule For Shops, Says BMC in Its SOP

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa grabbed the most attention after being admitted yesterday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remained in hospital, steadily recovering from COVID-19. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Feels 'Heartening' After 'Mukti' From Coronavirus, 'Feels Bad' For Hospitalised Abhishek Bachchan

Here are some of the most prominent political leaders who have tested COVID-19 positive: Also Read - Under Treatment For COVID, Yediyurappa Says Will Get Back to Work After Recovery; Hospital Says CM Doing Fine

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah

2. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

3. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

4. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

5. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh

6. UP Water Power Minister Mahendra Singh

7. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (recovering)

8. Lone woman in Uttar Pradesh cabinet Kamal Rani Varun (succumbed)

Many other leaders have tested positive and recovered over the past few months. Meanwhile, union ministers Babul Supriyo and Nitin Gadkari went into self-isolation as they had recently met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier today, hospital officials in Bengaluru said the Yediyurappa was in a stable condition and was being monitored closely by a team of doctors. However, his daughter also tested positive for the viral infection, the hospital later stated.

With fresh 52,972 positive cases and 771 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally surpassed the 18 lakh-mark. At the same time, 11,86, 203 people have recovered from the deadly disease.