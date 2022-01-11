Chandigarh: Amid the continuous surge in Covid cases across Haryana, the state government on Tuesday banned any kind of strikes by healthcare workers for the next six months, said state Health Minister Anil Vij. Taking to Twitter, the Minister said that Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) was implemented in the state after a group of doctors went on strike to obstruct the prevention of corona.Also Read - Haryana Imposes Fresh Restrictions In 8 More Districts Till January 19. Full Guidelines Here

"ESMA has been implemented in Haryana, now health workers will not be able to go on strike for 6 months. This step has been taken after a group of doctors went on strike to obstruct the prevention of Carona," Tweeted Vij.

हरियाणा में एस्मा लागू कर दिया गया है, अब 6 महीने तक हड़ताल नहीं कर सकेंगे स्वास्थ्य कर्मी । यह कदम करोना की रोकथाम में बाधा डालने के लिए डॉक्टरों के एक समूह द्वारा हड़ताल पर चले जाने के कारण उठाया गया है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 11, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Haryana government banned large congregations such as rallies and protests, and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts in view of rising covid cases in the state . According to an official order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA), restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on January 19. “Large congregations like all kinds of public meetings, rallies, protests, dharnas etc shall be prohibited in the state,” said the order.

The eight new districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Hisar. Earlier, these restrictions were imposed in Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat