New Delhi: With an aim to deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases more effectively across the country, COVID war rooms, medical helplines, and emergency numbers have once again been made active by state and district authorities. The sudden spurt in coronavirus infections across the country has prompted people to hunt for handy resources to cope with the “third wave of COVID-19”. As per reports, in Bengaluru, a Covid Helpline Bangalore website (https://covidhelplinebangalore. com/) that was created by a health volunteer in July 2020 has witnessed a 31% increase in new users registering within just a few days. Meanwhile, in the national capital, around 755 calls were received at the Covid helpline 1031 number between January 1-7.Also Read - West Bengal Imposes Pocket Lockdown in These Districts Amid COVID Cases | Check Guidelines

Amid the steep rise in daily cases of COVID-19, civic bodies, district administrations, and state authorities across the country has once again sprung into action and launched helpline numbers in a bid to help people to fulfill their queries about precautions, whether they should get tested after showing symptoms, about availability of beds at hospitals or just to be assured that the latest variant of the virus would be milder. Also Read - Washington Sundar Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead of ODIs in South Africa: Report

Earlier this Sunday (January 9), the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had launched the ‘Corona Mitra’ helpline and within hours it received over 100 calls. As per reports, the calls mostly related to medication and ways to alleviate anxiety. Gladbin Tyagi, nodal officer for corona affairs, EDMC, said, “The response to the helpline has been great. We are providing them with a set prescription of medicines. Two helpline numbers, 22119747 and 22314028, have been activated.” Tyagi further added that a flu clinic has also been made operational in the Swami Dayanand Hospital. Also Read - Nick Kyrgios Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead of Australian Open

The helpline, launched by EDMC’s Swami Dayanand hospital, can be reached at 011-22119747 and 011-22314028 (extension 272), and doctors are available from 9 am to 4 pm. Swami Dayanand Hospital has also deployed two doctors for teleconsultation. People may call Dr. Nitin Singh (9560840823) and Dr Rajkumar Sanjay (9821071650) who will be available from 9 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, South Delhi’s civic body (SDMC), too, has launched a 24×7 operational Covid helpline. Launching the COVID helpline, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said experienced doctors will provide consultation to Covid patients who are under home isolation. He said, “SDMC has made adequate arrangements at its hospitals to tackle the third phase of Covid-19. For Covid positive patients, arrangements of 100 oxygen beds have been done at Mata Gujri Hospital in Tilak Nagar and 2 PSA oxygen plants have also been installed here.” He said video consultation will also be available on the helpline numbers – 9999019340, 9999019375, 9999019426 and 9999019745.

Apart from this Delhi residents must note that the Covid helpline number 1031 number is operational 24×7 and currently it is running with 25 operators along with 150 phone line. For Tele medical consultancy service, log in ids of 65 doctors are created who attend the calls on shift basis and provide their consultancy.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra that is witnessing a massive rise in COVID cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the citizens of Mumbai to call on dedicated helpline numbers and ward-war rooms if there is a requirement for Covid bed or ambulance in their respective areas or wards. Taking to Twitter, the BMC has issued a list of helpline numbers dedicated specially for the respective wards. Take a look here:

In Maharashtra, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has also introduced three helpline numbers for Covid patients, including a special helpline for carrying out psychological counselling of those infected and their family members. For round-the-clock assistance to home-isolated patients, two helpline numbers — 9168647839 (noon to 10 pm) 9168647837 (10 pm to noon) have been pressed into service. The helpline for counselling (7030912109) can be accessed between 8 am and 8 pm and it aims at doing away with the panic associated with Covid infection.

In Uttar Pradesh’s holy city of Varanasi, the district administration and the health department has issued a toll-free number 1077 of Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre. People having Covid symptoms or their families may dial this number to get help and Covid-related information. In addition to the helpline, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Choudhary said help can also be sought by dialling 0542-2221937, 0542-2221941, 0542-2221942, 0542-2221944 as well as 0542-2720005. He further said if anyone suffering from Covid needs an ambulance or hospitalisation, they can get help by making a call on mobile number 7307413510.

In Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, at present, people can call emergency helpline 1913 or COVID helpline – 044-2538 4520 and 044-4812 2300 for coronavirus related information.

Here is a list of state-wise helpline numbers for coronavirus cases that were provided during the early wave of the pandemic:

S. No State / UT State Helpline No. 1 Andhra Pradesh 0866-2410978 2 Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743 3 Assam 6913347770 4 Bihar 104 5 Chhattisgarh 077122-35091 6 Goa 104 7 Gujarat 104 8 Haryana 8558893911 9 Himachal Pradesh 104 10 Jharkhand 104 11 Karnataka 104

080-46848600

080-66692000 12 Kerala 0471-2552056 13 Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177 14 Maharashtra 020-26127394 15 Manipur 3852411668 16 Meghalaya 108 17 Mizoram 102 18 Nagaland 7005539653 19 Odisha 9439994859 20 Punjab 104 21 Rajasthan 0141-2225624 22 Sikkim 104 23 Tamil Nadu 044-29510500 24 Telangana 104 25 Tripura 0381-2315879 26 Uttarakhand 104 27 Uttar Pradesh 18001805145 28 West Bengal 3323412600 29 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 03192-232102 30 Chandigarh 9779558282 31 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 104 32 Delhi 011-22307145 33 Jammu 01912520982 Kashmir 01942440283 34 Ladakh 01982256462 35 Lakshadweep 104 36 Puducherry 104

DISCLAIMER: Some of these helpline numbers in the state-wise list might not be functional at present.