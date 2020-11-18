Shimla: The Government of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday allowed social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political, and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 people. Himachal Pradesh reported 13 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 469, while 661 fresh cases pushed the tally to 31,402. Also Read - Bengal Ranji Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran Tests Positive For COVID-19

Three deaths were reported from Kangra and Kullu each, two each from Mandi and Shimla, one each from Chamba, Kinnaur and Bilaspur, according to health department data. A total of 519 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 24,002.

Twenty-three people have migrated out of the state, the health department said. The state currently has 6,901 active COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials were deployed at two key Noida-Delhi borders where they started random COVID-19 testing of people coming from the national capital. The random testing was announced by District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday after a meeting with senior officials amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said teams of health officials are present at the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway and Chilla — the two key entry points to Noida from the national capital. According to an official statement, 165 people were tested on Wednesday, of which three were found infected with the infection.

Health officials tested 81 people at the DND border, where one person tested positive. The remaining 84 people were tested at the Chilla border, where two people were found infected with the virus.

“We are conducting rapid antigen-based tests on people randomly so that traffic movement is not impacted. This is being done to check virus carriers and ensure that the infection is contained in Gautam Buddh Nagar,” Ohri, who was himself present at the DND flyway, told reporters.

