New Delhi: In a case of negligence that can risk hundreds of people in Mumbai, a hospital in India’s financial capital handed over a patient’s body before the arrival of its COVID-19 test result. Also Read - COVID-19 Could See a Declining Trend by Mid-September: A Look at Mathematical Analysis

According to Mumbai Mirror report, the Cardinal Gracious Hospital in Mumbai’s Vasai area handed over the body of a man to his family without waiting for the COVID-19 test result. Also Read - When Watching Ramayana Goes Wrong! People Visit House of Local Councilor to Watch The Epic, Later Diagnosed With Corona

As per protocols, the bodies are first tested for the infection and then handed over so that the spread of the virus can be curbed. Also Read - Immunity Sandesh: Kolkata Sweet Shop Prepares Dessert With 15 Different Herbs And Spices Amid COVID-19

The family had cremated the body the same day and around 500 people had attended the funeral.

Later, when the family was informed that the man had tested positive, high-risk contacts were quarantined.

“A 55-year-old man from Arnala, who was admitted to the hospital with acute liver problem, had died during treatment on Thursday early morning. His body was sent for COVID-19 tests, as is the norm, but the hospital didn’t wait for the report,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a civic authority official as saying.

The hospital has, meanwhile, rejected all allegations. In its defence, it maintained that the man was not admitted as a Coronavirus patient and all precations were taken from their side. “It was also the responsibility of the relatives to maintain social distancing during cremation,” General Manager of the hospital told the newspaper.