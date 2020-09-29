New Delhi: Any coronavirus patient in West Bengal who is admitted to the hospital with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) will have to go through Rapid Antigen Tests in order to help in early detection of the viral infection from today, government officials directed all COVID hospitals on Monday. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: Total Tally Crosses 61 Lakh-mark, Recoveries go Beyond 51,000 | 10 Points

"Rapid Antigen Testing to be arranged at SARI wards so that COVID positive patients can be identified immediately and treated for Covid-19 without delay," read a new order issued by the West Bengal government.

The decision has been taken with an aim to further bring down the COVID mortality rate in the state. According to a recent door-to-door survey conducted by the government, nearly 8,700 cases were identified as SARI, while around 4.5 lakh cases were detected as influenza-type illness.

The government’s Health Department has also decided to form Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to treat critical COVID-19 patients. The teams will include one anesthesiologist and one medicine specialist to treat such patients

As of last evening, West Bengal reported 56 fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the state’s total death toll to 4,837.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry noted this morning that the daily COVID-19 cases in India have dropped below 75,000 and less than 1,000 deaths were reported in a day after nearly a month.

At the same time, total recoveries crossed the 51 lakh mark, the ministry stated.