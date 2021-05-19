New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday issued an advisory for COVID-19 home testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) in view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Among the list of advisories, the ICMR has said that individuals who test positive may be considered as true positives and no repeat testing is required. Also Read - DRDO's Covid Drug 2-DG Likely To Be Available in Market By Mid-June, Says Dr Reddy's

List of ICMR’s advisory for COVID-19 home testing