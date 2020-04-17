New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research is not yet recommending the use of BCG vaccine to fight COVID-19. A study will begin next week on this subject, ICMR head scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said. “Till we don’t have definitive results from this, we won’t recommend it even for health workers,” he said. Also Read - Coronavirus Found in Bat Species From Kerala-Himachal-Puducherry-Tamil Nadu, Scrutiny Underway

What is BCG vaccine?

BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin) vaccination prevents severe forms of tuberculosis in children.

The World Health Organisation, too, has not endorsed claims the BCG vaccine can be used for the prevention of COVID-19. “There is no evidence that the Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine (BCG) protects people against infection with COVID-19 virus. Two clinical trials addressing this question are underway, and WHO will evaluate the evidence when it is available. In the absence of evidence, WHO does not recommend BCG vaccination for the prevention of COVID-19,” WHO said.

“There is experimental evidence from both animal and human studies that the BCG vaccine has non-specific effects on the immune system. These effects have not been well characterized and their clinical relevance is unknown,” WHO has said.

On the effectiveness of the vaccine when it comes, Dr Gangakhedkar said, “This virus has been in India for 3 months, the mutation doesn’t happen too quickly. Whatever vaccine comes out now, it will work in the future as well (if the virus mutates).”