New Delhi: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government has decided to not organise Navratri festival this year. Also Read - Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh Passes Away; PM Modi, Rajnath Express Grief

“The nine-day traditional state-level Navratri festival, organised by the state government every year will not be celebrated in the larger public interest due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation this year,” an official communique quoted CM Rupani as saying. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Cinema Halls Allowed to Reopen From October 1; Jatras, Plays, Dance Also Permitted | Read Here

Notably, the festival is likely to held between October 17 and October 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, had started the state-level garba function at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad. Last year, PM Modi had participated in the festival and performed ‘aarti’ at the GMDC ground. Also Read - Modi's UNGA Address: India's COVID Vaccine to Help All of Humanity in Fighting Pandemic, PM Assures Global Community

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 1,417 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,31,808.

With 13 more people succumbing to the infection, including three each in Surat and Ahmedabad, the cumulative fatality count went up to 3,409.

A total of 1,419 patients were discharged yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,11,909. With this, the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 84.90 per cent. The state now has 16,490 active cases.