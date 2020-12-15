New Delhi: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government has decided to scrap the winter session of Parliament this time. Citing floor leaders of various parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, in a letter respondong to Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that the government wants to convene the next session of Parliament at the “earliest”, and that it would be appropriate to have the Budget session in January. Also Read - Schools, Colleges in Assam to Reopen From This Date, Academic Restrictions to be Lifted | Check Details

Notably, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha had sent a letter to Speaker Om Birla, requesting him to convene a short winter session to discuss issues contentious new farm laws.

