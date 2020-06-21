New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported 3,000 new Coronavirus cases within 24 hours, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 59,746. With 63 more deaths today, the toll rose to 2,175. Further, a total of 33,013 people have so far recovered. Also Read - Retired MEA Official's Wife Stabbed to Death During Robbery at Their Home in Delhi

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a key meet with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior officials. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary Priti Sudan and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia attended the meeting via video conferencing. Also Read - Amit Shah Holds Key Meet With LG, Kejriwal Over Coronavirus Situation in Delhi, Cases Cross 56,000-mark

After the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that key strategies on making contact tracing more robust were discussed. The Delhi government also ensured that it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the capital. Also Read - 'India to See 6 lakh COVID-19 Cases by July 1, Mega Sero-survey Must'

“AAP Govt is closely monitoring COVID-19 situation in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal & Deputy CM Manish Sisodia discussed key strategies with HM Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust & further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas,’ AAP said in a statement.

Notably, this was the third meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with the Delhi CM and the LG in a week time

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, India recorded 1 lakh 69 thousand and 451 active Covid cases. This has been India’s steepest hike, with each day seeming to be breaking the previous day’s record. India has seen a record 15,413 cases in the last 24 hours.

A day before that, India saw 14,516 positive cases, which was India’s highest ever, as on Saturday.