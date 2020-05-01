New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the national capital will continue clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat severally-ill COVID-19 patients as it is yielding good results. “We are getting good results out of plasma therapy. The first patient cured using plasma therapy was discharged yesterday. The 1100 cured people are being contacted for plasma donation and most are willing to donate their plasma to help in cure of positive patients”, stated the Chief Minister. Also Read - Coronavirus in Punjab: 173 Sikh Pilgrims Test Positive on Return From Maharashtra, Pose Serious Threat For Govt

Kejriwal's statement comes days after the Centre said that plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage and it has the potential to cause life-threatening complications.

"We were permitted by Centre for trial of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital. Initial results of the therapy are good", said Kejriwal, adding that the Delhi government is contacting 1,100 people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to save lives.

Notably, Delhi has 3515 positive cases of COVID-19, out of which 1094 people have been recovered.

When asked about the students stuck in Kota in Rajasthan, CM Kejriwal informed that 40 buses from Delhi will go to Kota to bring back the students. The AAP convener said that the students will have to go into self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to the capital city.