New Delhi: A five-member doctors’ committee constituted by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has suggested that the national capital’s health infrastructure should only be used for its citizens. In its report, the panel has said that if people from outside the capital city were allowed, the hospitals will reach 100 per cent capacity within three days, news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying. Also Read - Unlock 1 in Goa: Despite Chief Minister's Nod, Mosques to Remain Shut Till June 30

On June 1, CM Kejriwal, while speaking to reporters had announced sealing of Delhi borders for a week and had sought suggestions and guidance on whether Delhi government hospitals should be reserved for the residents of Delhi. Addressing the media, Kejriwal had said that until now, his government could do so much work in Delhi because of the support of the people and their trust, saying the guidance of the people helped him implement many important decisions in the city.

“As soon as we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for better treatment. We have a capacity of 9,500 beds for coronavirus treatment in Delhi hospitals as against 2,300 patients today, but all the beds will be occupied in just 2-3 days if we have an influx of patients from across the country. What should we do? Should Delhi borders be opened,” he had asked.

Kejriwal claimed that some people believe that the borders should be opened, but medical treatment in the hospitals should only be provided to the residents of Delhi.

“But how can we do that? Delhi is the national capital and it belongs to all. How can Delhi deny treatment to all these people now? Some people believe that this practice should be adopted only for the coronavirus pandemic. We have various suggestions and we need your guidance on what should be done,” he added.

Kejriwal had asked people to send their suggestions through WhatsApp (8800007722), email (delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com) or call (1031).