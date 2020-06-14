New Delhi: Delhi has recorded a total of 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike. Further, 56 fatalities have recorded in the last 24 hours. The total infection tally has zoomed to 41,182, while the death toll has soared to 1,327. Also Read - Boosting Economy: Maharashtra to Sign 12 MoUs With Global Investors on Monday

Notably, this is the third successive day when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 2,137 — was recorded on June 12.

As many as 15,823 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 24,032 active cases, the latest bulletin said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Sunday held a meeting through video conference with senior officials to ramp up the testing facilities to 10,000 in next two days, and have 100 per cent house-to-house survey in containment zones and other points pursuant to directions of the Union Home Ministry, the bulletin said.

As the cases rose, the Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was on Sunday declared as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, according to an official order.

The number of containment zones in the city on Sunday stood at 222.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that 500 railways coaches will be given to Delhi to address the shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients.

He also stated that corona testing will be doubled in the capital city in the next 2 days. “To combat the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, testing for coronavirus will be doubled in the next couple of days, and after six days testing would be increased by three times,” tweeted the Home Minister.