New Delhi: The Gujarat government has increased the fine for not wearing face masks in public to Rs 1000 and will be effective from August 11, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on Monday. The fine was raised from Rs 200 to Rs 500 last month.

The decision has been taken in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. The government has earlier made simple face masks available at all Amul milk parlours in the state at a cost of just Rs 2 per mask.

As on Sunday, Gujarat reported 1,078 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total infections in the state to 71,064. The number of patients who succumbed to COVID-19 rose to 2,654 with 25 new fatalities in 24 hours.

Among the worst-hit districts, Surat reported the highest number of 222 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 153 infections. Surat also reported the nine fatalities, the highest in the state, and 589 recoveries on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Vadodara reported 110 new positive cases, Rajkot 95, Jamnagar 63, Panchmahal 47, Amreli and Bhavnagar 35 each, Gir Somnath 32, Bharuch 28, Junagadh 27, Kutch 25, Valsad 21, Dahod and Surendranagar 18 each, Kheda, Mehsana and Patan 11 each, Botad, Narmada and Sabarkantha 10 each, among others.