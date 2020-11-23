Himachal Pradesh Lockdown News: In an effort to check on the rising cases of coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday imposed night curfew in the state’s four districts from November 24 to December 15. The districts where the curfew is imposed include Mandi, Shimla Kullu and Kangra. Also Read - Lockdown Restrictions Likely to Return in This State Amid Surge in COVID Cases

As per the order from the state government, only 50% Class 3 & Class 4 government employees will attend offices till December 31 in the state.

Himachal Pradesh govt imposes night curfew in Mandi, Shimla Kullu and Kangra, between November 24 & December 15; only 50% Class 3 & Class 4 govt employees to attend offices till December 31. Also Read - Fresh Wave of COVID-19 in India: Night Curfew Imposed in 3 States, PM Modi Reviews Vaccine Strategy | Key Points — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

The development comes as the COVID-19 death toll in the state crossed the 500-mark on Saturday with 18 more people succumbing to the infection. The death toll in the state now stands at 510.

Eight deaths were reported from Shimla on Saturday, three each from Kullu and Chamba, two from Kangra and one each from Una and Lahaul-Spiti.

Meanwhile, 915 new cases pushed the infection count of the state to 33,701. The data stated that a total of 657 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,089 in the state.

Amid these developments, the Central government on Sunday had sent a central team to the state to check the rate of coronavirus in the state. The Centre had also sent teams to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

These states have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases — those who are hospitalised or are in home isolation under medical supervision, or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases of coronavirus infections, the Union Health Ministry had said on Sunday.

Earlier, the high-level teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur and Chhattisgarh.