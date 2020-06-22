



New Delhi: With rapid rise in fresh COVID-19 infections, India’s tally of coronavirus has crossed the 4 lakh mark and has reached grim milestone of 4,10461. For four consecutive days, the country has been witnessing spike of more than 12,500 cases. Earlier on Sunday, India saw its worst-ever spike of COVID-19 cases as it registered more than 15,000 positive cases, the highest ever, in the last 24 hours. Also Read - 'Final Decision on Mahakumbh Mela 2021 to be Taken in February,' Says Uttarakhand Chief Minister

However, there has been a steady improvement in the recovery rate with around 55.48 per cent of the Covid-10 patients being declared virus free. The number of recoveries stood at 2,27,755 while there were 1,69,451 active cases, the data showed. One patient has migrated. Also Read - Grigor Dimitrov Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Playing in Novak Djokovic's Exhibition Tournament

Data showed that it took 64 days for India to cross the 1-lakh mark from 100 COVID-19 cases, another fortnight to reach two lakh cases and then in another ten days it went past the 3-lakh mark. Also, it took 18 days for the cases to double to the current tally from 2,07,615 that was registered on June 3. From June 1 till 21, the country witnessed a surge of 2,19,926 coronavirus infections. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 5 Girls Pregnant, 1 HIV+, 57 Others COVID Positive at Government-Run Shelter Home in Kanpur

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to check the COVID situation in the national capital. In the fresh order, the MHA also said that the mapping of containment zones in Delhi will be done again to check the spread of the virus. Moreover, a close watch will also be kept on such activities inside the containment zones.