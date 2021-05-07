Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 7, 2021: In yet another grim milestone, India on Thursday recorded the highest ever surge of 4,12,262 coronavirus cases and the biggest single-day toll of 3980 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed. With this, the cumulative tally in India mounted to 2,10,77,410 while the death toll rose to 2,30,168. The overwhelming development comes amid a huge scarcity of medical oxygen, ambulances and beds pan-India as the deadly virus grips each and every family. Meanwhile, people arriving in the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through any mode of transport will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine, said an order issued by the Delhi government on Thursday. However, those who have been administered both doses of any COVID vaccine or carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey, will be required to be home quarantined for seven days, it said. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related latest updates. Also Read - India's Economy to Drop by 9 per cent in Financial Year 20-21: Asian Development Bank





