New Delhi: As many as 49,931 cases of the deadly coronavirus infection were reported in yet another highest single-day spike, pushing India’s cumulative COVID-19 tally to 14,35,453 on Monday morning. The death toll due to the viral disease increased by 708 taking the total to 32,771 fatalities. Also Read - International Flights on July 27: Sharjah to Gaya, Mumbai to Amsterdam | Full Schedule of Air India's Repatriation Flights Leaving For And From India

At the same time, the active cases in the country stand at 4,85,114, while more than 9,17,568 people have recovered, been discharged or migrated, the Union Health Ministry noted. Also Read - PM Modi to Inaugurate High-Throughput COVID-19 Testing Today at ICMR Labs in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata

India is constantly increasing the number of COVID-19 tests and at least 1,68,06,803 samples were tested till July 26, including 5,15,472 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Also Read - In Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Tweet, he Says He's Missing His Father in The Loneliness of Hospital

Earlier on Sunday, India recorded more than 13,85,522 cases of coronavirus, including 48,661 infections in just 24 hours. The cumulative death toll reached 32,063 with 705 new fatalities.

Besides, rejecting requests on use of Itolizumab drug for COVID-19 patients, the National Task Force of the health ministry declined its usage in clinical management protocols despite the DCGI approval for “restricted emergency use”. The team of experts had opined that the drug did not have sufficient evidence in terms of clinical protocols to get it included on the COVID-19 treatment list.

PM Modi to Launch High-Throughput COVID-19 Facility

Notably, later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating three new COVID-19 ‘high-throughput’ testing facilities at ICMR labs in Noida, Mumbai, as well as Kolkata. The new testing facilities are expected to strengthen early detection and treatment of the deadly infection, and will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day.

Unlock 3.0 Plans

With July nearing the end, the central government is formulating guidelines for the third phase of ‘Unlock’. The Prime Minister and chief ministers of states were scheduled to hold a crucial meeting to decide the next step in fighting coronavirus across the nation. However, the meeting is likely to be postponed.

According to reports, cinema halls and gyms are likely to be reopened in Unlock 3.0 with strict social distancing rules. However, schools and colleges are likely to remain shut through August.