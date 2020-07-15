New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 29,429 coronavirus cases and 582 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total tally has risen to 9,36,181 cases, with a death toll of 24,309. Further, as many as 5,92,031 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,19,840, as per Health Ministry data. The rate of recovery has touched 63.02 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil. Also Read - Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Soon to Enter Phase 3 Trials as Phase 1 Shows Positive Results

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,67,665 cases and 10,695 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,47,324 cases, including 2,099 deaths. Also Read - BCCI Planning to Hold Camp For Contracted Players in Dubai: Report

With 1,606 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,15,346 cases and 3,446 deaths. Also Read - CA Releases Big Bash Fixtures: WBBL to Kick Off on October 17, BBL From December 3

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (43,637, Uttar Pradesh (39,724), Rajasthan (25,571), Madhya Pradesh (19,005), West Bengal (32,838), Haryana (22,628), Karnataka (44,077), Andhra Pradesh (33,019), Telangana (37,745), Assam (17,807), and Bihar (19,824).

On the global front, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 13.2 million, while the deaths have soared to over 5,77,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

(With agency inputs)