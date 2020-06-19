New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s home-office was shut on Friday after the husband of a woman constable working there tested positive for coronavirus. Speaking to a portal, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar confirmed that the entire premises at CM’s home office ‘Krishna’ (on Kumarakrupa Road, Seshadripuram) was shut. The employee reportedly did not come for duty for two days after her husband was infected with the virus. Also Read - SHOCKING! Family Members Unplug Ventilator to Turn on Cooler, Blame Doctors After COVID-19 Patient Dies

"The chief minister's home-office has been closed for sanitisation after the employee's husband tested positive for coronavirus. BSY's engagements, including an official event involving the state police department were shifted to the Vidhana Soudha (state secretariat)," an official of the Chief Minister's Office said.

Fortunately, the woman constable did not come in contact with the Chief Minister or his cabinet colleagues and other senior officials as she was on outpost duty.

Earlier in the day, the divisional railway manager’s office in the city centre was shut for sanitisation after a visiting employee tested positive for coronavirus. “The three-floor DRM office has been closed for the day for santisation and all employees have been advised to work from home as one of our staffer who visited the office early this week tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday,” senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krishna Reddy told news agency IANS.

Besides, the state’s mini secretariat Vikas Soudha adjacent to the iconic Vidhana Soudha in the city centre has also been shut for sanitisation after a government employee working in it tested COVID positive.

Notably, Bengaluru, so far has registered 844 coronavirus cases and 51 fatalities. On the other hand, Karnataka COVID deaths rose to 114 and total tally of confirmed cases reached 7,944.