New Delhi: Amid a rapid surge in cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has admitted that community transmission of the deadly coronavirus has started in the state. The admission comes soon after she hit the streets in Kolkata, protesting against the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The rally, the first by the TMC supremo since March when the nationwide lockdown was declared to break the coronavirus infection chain, was attended by hundreds of her supporters, many of whom were seen without face covers.

The TMC supremo reportedly asserted that the community transmission has started in the state. "We are in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Three of our MLAs have already died. We have no idea how many people have died across the country", India Today quoted her as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy had tested positive for COVID-19. Roy was immediately admitted to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. The Minister is asymptotic and keeping stable so far, family sources said. Roy’s wife and daughter went for self isolation after he was tested positive.

Earlier, West Bengal Sunderbans Affairs Minister Manturam Pakhira had also been tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Several state Cabinet members, including Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari , Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Food Minister Jyotipri yo Mullick and Animal Husbandry Minister Swapan Debnath had tested COVID-19 positive in the past. They have all recovered now.