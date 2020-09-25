New Delhi: Sandeep Goel, Director General (Prisons) of Tihar Jail here, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday. Also Read - US Announces $150 Million For H-1B Workforce Training Programme

Earlier, the superintendent of Tihar Central Jail number 4 had tested positive for the deadly virus.

A couple of days ago, an NGO had said that 26% percent of country's 1,350 jails have detected coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in March. Of the total 1350 jails, 351 of them across 25 states/UTs have reported COVID-19 cases till August 31.

“Among the Covid-19 infected prisons, 52 prisons had overcrowding from 101 percent to 312 percent as of 31.12.2018 as per the ‘Prison Statistics of India -2018’ of the National Crime Records Bureau,” the report, ‘Status of Covid-19 in Indian Prisons’, a leading portal quoted the NGO as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit its peak in the national capital with experts hinting that the cases of infection will decline in the coming days.

He said the government was “keeping its fingers crossed” and hoped that the COVID-19 cases will “gradually” come down due to the steps taken by the AAP dispensation

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. The capital city’s tally of COVID-19 cases has mounted to over 2.56 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,087.