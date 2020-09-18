New Delhi: With 96,424 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus infection crosed 52-lakh mark, while the death toll inched towards 85,000 as 1,174 people succumbed to the infectious disease in a day. Also Read - World Champion PV Sindhu Withdraws From Denmark Open 2020

Of the total 52,14,678 cases, 10,17,754 are active, while around 41,12,552 have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

"India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases & 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated & 84,372 deaths", said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The fatality rate has reached to 1.63 per cent while the recovery rate has jumped to 78.64 per cent, the ministry’s data showed.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,15,72,343 samples were tested up to September 16 for COVID-19. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 30 million mark, while the deaths have soared to 944,604. The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,674,070 and 197,615, respectively.

In terms of cases, India is currently in the second place, followed by Brazil (4,455,386), Russia (1,081,152), Peru (744,400).