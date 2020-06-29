New Delhi: With fresh 19, 459 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally coronavirus cases inched towards 5.5 lakh mark on Monday. The death toll, on the other hand, reached 16,475 after fresh 380 fatalities in a day. Of the total 5,48,318 cases, 2,10,120 are said to be active and a 3,21,723 patients have been cured of deadly disease. “The recovery rate is 58.56 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients,” the health ministry said. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Senior Doctor at LNJP, Ward Boy at Hindu Rao Succumb to COVID Infection

Meanwhile, 1,70,560 samples were tested yesterday. "The total number of samples tested, up to June 28 is 83,98,362," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a statement.

India, the fourth worst hit among 213 countries is close on the heels of Russia, which is behind the most-affected US and Brazil

Here are the top developments:

Bengaluru had 1556 COVID-19 cases as on June 23 which doubled to 3419 cases as on June 28, which is 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka. State Govt is taking measures to ensure every COVID patient gets best treatment, said Dr Sudhakar K, State Minister.

Streets in Guwahati wear a deserted look as 14-day complete lockdown has been imposed in entire Kamrup Metropolitan since yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 21 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 have recovered. There are 305 active cases and 655 personnel have recovered till date, said BSF.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India is much better placed than many other nations due to lockdown and many initiatives taken by the government as well as a people driven fight. At the same time, he cautioned that people can’t let their guard down yet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the government. He alleged that the Modi-led government has no plan to defeat the pandemic and that Prime Minister Modi has surrendered as he refuses to fight coronavirus. “COVID-19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. The Government Of India has no plan to defeat it. PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic,” Gandhi tweeted.