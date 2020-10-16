New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently pegged at 80). It asserted that some states/UTs are performing better and reporting much lower deaths/million population than the national average. Also Read - Maharashtra, Telangana Rains LIVE: Over 77 Killed, Thousands Displaced; Situation Worsens in Karnataka

On the other hand, with a spike of 63,371 fresh cases, the country’s total tally soared to 73,70,469, including 8,04,528 active cases and 64,53,780 cured/discharged. The death toll reached 1,12,161 after 895 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. While the recovery rate stands at 87.36 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.52 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Also Read - Singer Kumar Sanu Tests Positive For COVID-19, Confirms the News on Social Media

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed health authorities to scale up COVID-19 testing and sero-surveys and said the facility to get tested regularly and speedily at a low cost must be available to all at the earliest. Also Read - International Flights: Now Indians Can Travel to 17 Countries | Full List And SOPs Here

Chairing a review meeting of the research and vaccine deployment ecosystem against the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister also underscored the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medicine treatments.

He appreciated the efforts of Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence-based research and providing reliable solutions in this difficult time, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 38.8 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,097,180, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 38,833,032 and the fatalities increased to 1,097,189, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.