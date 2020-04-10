Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST
    COVID-19 LIVE: Number of ‘containment zones in Delhi raised to 30 with addition of 6 new areas including Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar & nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar
  • 10:03 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: 98 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today, of which 53 are from Jaipur. Total positive cases in the state stand at 561, says Rajasthan Health Department

  • 10:02 PM IST
    COVID-19 LIVE: BMC directs all dialysis centers to take precautions & to screen for COVID19 like symptoms in patients before putting them on dialysis. Similarly the dialysis centres can create exclusive facilities for dialyses for COVID19 patients
  • 10:01 PM IST

    COVID-19 LIVE: In wake of coronavirus pandemic, state cabinet in Arunachal Pradesh met today for the second time in a month and rolled out several decisions. One among them being reduction of 30% salary of CM, DCM, Ministers & all MLAs to be used for fight against COVID-19, says Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu



  • 9:30 PM IST

  • 9:29 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE: Punjab Government makes it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus



  • 7:41 PM IST
    Coronavirus in Karnataka: 3 ASHA workers in Hubballi, have alleged that few people snatched their documents as they were conducting a health survey of citizens over COVID19, in Gavaligalli area. Dy CMO S Dandappanavar says,” The police is cooperating, the issue will be resolved”.
  • 7:32 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Odisha: Total COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha stand at 48, of which 38 cases are from Bhubaneswar in Khordha district. Active cases in the state are 45: Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department, Odisha

  • 7:32 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Haryana LIVE: Gurugram district administration makes wearing of masks outside of home compulsory; any person found violating the instruction to be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE: 218 COVID-19 positive cases and 10 deaths reported in Mumbai today; total positive cases in the city rises to 993, death toll 64, informs Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

New Delhi: After US President Donald Trump and Brazil Prime Minister Jair Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening the export of the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday thanked Modi for rushing a five-tonne cargo of medicines, including hydroxychloroquine, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19. Also Read - Delhi Sealed: Govt Seals Several Areas in Zakir Nagar, Declares Few Others as 'Buffer Zone'

The Israeli’s PM’s thanked India two days after a plane carrying materials used to make medicines for treating coronavirus patients arrived in Israel from India on Tuesday.

The five-tonne shipment included ingredients for drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, being seen worldwide as the best possible cure as of now for treating COVID-19 patients. The dreaded coronavirus has infected nearly 10,000 people in Israel and claimed 86 lives. As many as 121 others are on ventilators in serious condition.

The Indian consignment reached Israel within days after Netanyahu spoke to Modi on April 3, requesting the supply of hydroxychloroquine, with India being the world’s largest producer and exporter of the drug.

India, however, had to restrict its export to meet domestic contingencies.

Netanyahu had been in touch with Modi ever since the coronavirus crisis erupted. He had made a special request on March 13 asking the Indian prime minister to approve and allow export of masks and pharmaceuticals to Israel.

“I also spoke to the prime minister of India, my friend Narendra Modi. We are dependent on supply lines from various countries. We are looking into it all the time,” Netanyahu had then said addressing a press conference.

The Israeli leader spoke to Modi a second time on April 3 to discuss various steps to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Several countries have been experimenting with hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus symptoms. US President Donald Trump recently touted its potential in treating COVID-19 positive patients, requesting India to help his country with supplies.

Experts, however, have urged caution until bigger trials validate hydroxychloroquine’s efficacy. Chloroquine can have potentially serious side effects, especially in high doses or when administered with other medications.

Netanyahu’s thanks to India followed soon after US President Donald Trump described Modi as “terrific” for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, saying India’s help in the extraordinary times “will not be forgotten”.