



Load More

New Delhi: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, all eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with heads of states and UTs. He will call on chief ministers of states, UTs over the next two days — Tuesday and Wednesday. Also Read - Haryana News: CM Khattar Directs Officials to Conduct Survey of Vacant Buildings in Gurugram

At around 3 PM today, PM Modi will hold a video conference with CMs of 21 states and UTs, including Punjab, Assam, Kerala and all northeastern states. Tomorrow, he will hold talks with CMs of 15 worst-hit states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi. Also Read - Trying to Get 16 Teams Into Australia For T20 World Cup is Unrealistic: CA Chairman

These will be the sixth and seventh meetings between the Prime Minister and various chief ministers ever since the COVID-19 has created havoc across the nation. Also Read - Kuldeep Yadav Explains Why He And Yuzvendra Chahal Do Not Regularly Feature Together in India XI

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases across the country soared to 3,32,424 and the death toll surpassed 9,500 even as the central and state governments stepped up their focus on ramping up testing capabilities and availability of beds for treating those infected with the dreaded virus infection.

Maharashtra notched a new high of 178 COVID-19 deaths yesterday, sending the state toll zooming past the 4,000 mark, while the second-highest number of cured patients were discharged. The state also recorded 2,786 new patients, taking the total of 110,744, but a stupendous recovery rate of 50.61 per cent.

With the latest fatalities, the state death toll zoomed past 4,000 to touch 4,128 while the total number of Coronavirus patients catapulted to 110,744 — both highest in the country.